Lahore - Nawa-i-Waqt Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry’s brother-in-law Dr Muhammad Aslam Chohan, who had died at CMH Quetta after a brief illness, was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard here in the presence of a large number of mourners from various walks of life. Dr Chohan was chief executive of Livestock Board. He has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter. Relatives and friends have offered heart-felt condolences.