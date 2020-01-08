Share:

Two key bills in Pakistan’s commitment to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were approved on Tuesday by The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

The Foreign Exchange Regulations (amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Anti-Money Laundering (amendment) Bill, 2019, were both approved by the Senate, chaired by Senator Farooq H Naik, after amendments.

Secretary Finance, Kamran Baloch is reported to have said during deliberations that the amendments made to the bills were important in bringing Pakistan out of the FATF grey list and strengthen the economy.