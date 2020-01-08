Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the unified stance of political parties on the three bills pertaining to the tenure of services chiefs in the National Assembly indicates that the nation is united on all issues of national interest and national security.

Talking to media persons, she said political parties have demonstrated sagacity by supporting the bills in the National Assembly for their passage.

Paying tribute to all political parties for backing the bills, she said PPP took decision in national interest by withdrawing proposals for amendments in the bills. She said political stability brings economic stability, and 2020 will prove to be the year of relief for people in which fruits of the government’s economic policies will reach people.

She said the Parliament has given a clear message that its stands with the Armed Forces and differences between institutions will not be good for country’s prosperity. She said the PTI-led government will welcome opposition’s positive suggestions and recommendations.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said accountability will move on and the government will continue strengthening institutions through institutional reforms.

Later, at a press conference along with Chairman Pakistan Utility Corporation, Firdous said the government has given a package of seven billion rupees to Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan to ensure provision of items of daily use to people at reasonable rates. She said its propriety of PM to provide the relief to poor and needy people.

She said it is a commitment of the PTI government to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the step is to create a society on the pattern of state of Madinah to reduce suffering of people who are facing financial hardships.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation, Zulqarnain Ali Khan said flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses will be available to people at reduced rates under the new package. He said restructuring of USC is being done on modern lines but no employee has been fired from the jobs. He said the present wave of inflation is linked with high prices of commodities in international oil market.

The Chairman USC said ration card scheme will be introduced soon by the government in which USC outlets will play a key role. He said the Corporation aims to enhance its network from existing 4,000 stores to 10,000.