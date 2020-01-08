Share:

The Foreign Office on Wednesday has issued instructions in order to direct Pakistani nationals to consider extreme caution exercise caution while planning a visit to Iraq after the assassination of Iran’s revolutionary guard commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Due to the recent and ongoing developments in the region, The FO has advised Pakistani people residing in Iraq to be in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad, due to the recent and ongoing developments in the region.

“In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point. Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad,” the FO statement read.