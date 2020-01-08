Share:

The reports come on the heels of Wednesday's missile attacks on two airbases in Iraq housing US troops in response to the killing of Iranian Quds General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad by the US.

Iran's army has insisted the US must withdraw troops from the Middle East , the national broadcaster reported citing an informed source, adding none of Iran's missiles that it said killed 80 people while taking aim at US targets in Iraq were intercepted.

"Now that they have understood our power, it is time for the United States to withdraw its troops from the Middle East ," Iran's armed forces chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said in a statement brought up by state television.

The same TV report went on to specify that 15 missiles were launched overall, with them "severely damaging" US helicopters and other military equipment. According to the state TV, Iran has 100 other targets "in sight" in the event of US pushing forward with retaliatory measures.

The US hasn't yet commented on the media reports.

Earlier, Trump voiced an intention to make a statement on Iran Wednesday morning, saying "all is well" boasting "the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far."

The renewed demand for US troops to be withdrawn from the Middle East came shortly after the elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq. The US hasn't retaliated in any way so far.

Last week saw Iranian general Qasem Soleimani killed in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump at the Baghdad International Airport to prevent US personnel losses after the controversy around the US embassy raid in Iraq.

In response, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani swore that Tehran would take vengeance for the death of the general known to be behind spreading Iran's foreign policies well beyond the country.