Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressed the media on Tuesday regarding the approval given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for a Rs7 billion package aimed at providing relief to the poor through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The package is an initiative for objective of providing relief including the lowering prices of essential edible items, including flour, cooking oil, rice and pulses. She emphasised that modern technology would be used to ensure that benefits of the subsidy reached the common man in the most transparent manner.

The voluntary USC Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umar Lodhi, the special assistant also spoke during the Minister's press conference. Minister suggested that the relief package was a reflection with the vision of a welfare state modelled similar to Madina. USC Chairman reiterated that performance depends on management. Accordingly, USC Chairman claimed that a humongous bill of Rs 14 billion had been cleared as well as two million tonnes of wheat has been acquired at relatively cheaper price from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation. In order to realise the vision, ration cards would soon be provided to the deserving families in order to grant the provision of esential food items at lower rates through subsidy. USC Chairman further said that number of Utility stores are now to be increased to the range of 10,000 from current level of 4000.