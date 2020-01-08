Share:

LAHORE - Wet spell continued disturbing routine life in major cities including Lahore on Tuesday by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, frequent electricity outages and low gas pressure.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused traffic mess in urban areas throughout the day.

Overcast conditions, rainfall of varying intensities and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing daytime temperature.

Widespread rain occurred in Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakthtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan while at isolated places in upper Sindh. Snowfall also recorded in Ziarat, Murree, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Skardu, Astore, Hunza, Chitral, Parachinar, Dir, Bagrot, Rawalakot and Drosh.

Wet spell to continue for 24 hours

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered drizzle decreased daytime temperature, causing people to avoid unnecessarily coming out. Rains, though light, helped decreasing the intensity of hazardous pollutant from the atmosphere, giving much needed relief to the smog stricken citizens. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families. Wet conditions also caused tripping of more than two dozen LESCO feeders.

Accumulated rainwater on roadsides and slippery conditions caused traffic jams on major arteries throughout the day. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 to 18 hours.

Meteorological department has forecast rain with snow fall over mountains at isolated places in upper KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday (today). Cold and Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Central/South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

On Tuesday, Turbat received 30mm rain, Muzaffarabad 27mm, Kotli and Kalam 25mm each, Pattan 24mm, Balakot 23mm, Malamjabba 20mm, Dir and Khuzdar 19mm each, Pasni, Murree and Garhi dupatta 18mm each, Rawalakot 17mm, Sialkot and Saidu Sharif 14mm each, Drosh 12mm, Kakul and Islamabad 10mm each, Mangla and Pajngur 08mm each, Narowal and Gujaranwala 07mm each, Jhelum, Kalat and Skardu 06mm each, Lahore, Attock, Joharabad and Chitral 05mm each, Mirkhani, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Noorpur Thal and DG Khan 04mm each, Gujrat, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rawalpindi, Bagrot and Dadu 03mm each, Larkana, Padidan, Rohri, Lasbella, Gawadar, Parachinar and Peshawar 02mm each, Cherat,Sibbi, Multan, Kot Addu, Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Sukkur and Jaccobabad 01mm each.

Snowfall (inches): Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 14, Ziarat and Murree 13 each, Skardu 06, Astore and Drosh 04 each, Chitral 03, Parachinar, Dir and Zhob 02 each, Bagrot, Hunza and Rawalakot 01 each.