LAHORE - A 38-year-old man died and two others wounded critically during a gun attack in Lahore’s Sanda police precincts on early Tuesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Tayyab, a local resident. The injured persons including Younis and Zubair were shifted to hospital with multiple bullet wounds. A police official said that Tayyab was standing outside of shop when two motorcyclists appeared there. After a brief altercation, they resorted to indiscriminate gunfire. As a result, Tayyab died on the spot and two other men sustained bullet injuries. The gunmen fled instantly. The police last night registered a murder case against and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.