LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the crash of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft near Mianwali. According to a handout issued here, he paid tributes to the martyred pilots Squadron Leader Haris Bin Khalid and Flying Officer Abaad-ur-Rehman. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members. Also, Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affair (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday condoled over an incident of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crash near MM Alam Airbase in Mianwali. In a statement issued here, he prayed for two martyred Pakistani pilots. PAF FT-7 aircraft was on a routine operational training mission which crashed near Mianwali.