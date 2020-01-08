Share:

Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday declared the Syrian government's full solidarity with Iran and its right of self-defense, according to the state news agency SANA.

The Syrian ministry said it supports Iran's right of self-defense facing the U.S. threats and the United States is held responsible for the escalation of the situation in the region, following the U.S. assassination of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. strike on Friday.

It said the United States is responsible for all the repercussions of the escalated situation in the region, due to its reckless policy and arrogant mindset that make such actions.

The United States should learn to give up the approach of subjugating others and trying to impose hegemony, it said.

The remarks came after Iran launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Soleimani.

More than a dozen ballistic missiles targeted the al-Asad and Erbil military bases, the Pentagon said, and the U.S. officials were assessing the damage.

U.S. forces withdraw from 2 bases in Syria's Hasakah

The U.S. troops withdrew on Wednesday from two military bases in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah following the overnight retaliatory attacks by Iran on U.S. troops based in Iraq, state news agency SANA reported.

The U.S. forces withdrew from a base in the Kharab al-Jir area in the northeastern countryside of Hasakah province in northeastern Syria near the Syrian-Iraqi border on Wednesday, six months after they created it.

Citing eye-witnesses, SANA said 40 truckloads of military gears were seen leaving the base toward the al-Walid crossing between Syria and Iraq.

SANA also said the U.S. troops abandoned their military base in the city of Shaddadi toward the al-Hol area in the northeastern countryside of Hasakah as a prelude to moving into neighboring Iraq.

The evacuation came hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, in Iraq last week.

More than a dozen of Iranian ballistic missiles struck the al-Asad and Erbil military bases hosting U.S. troops early Wednesday morning.

The number of U.S. casualties in the attacks remained unknown as U.S. officials were assessing the damage.