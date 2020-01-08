Share:

According to media reports, millions of workers from at least 10 trade unions, including the main opposition Congress Party, suffered disruptions in many areas, such as transport and banking services, due to a strike against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's workforce reforms.

In Calcutta, the capital of the state of West Bengal, some trains could not be made due to the strike, and in some cities shops and banks were not opened.

Former President of the Congress Party, Raul Gandhi, said on Twitter that the government's policies have caused a disaster on unemployment and weakened public institutions.

In India, Asia's 3rd largest economy, the government's forecast of 5 percent growth for the current fiscal year points to the lowest momentum in the last 10 years.

In the country, thousands of people in the manufacturing and construction sector lost their jobs, while the unemployment rate in December reached 7.7 percent.