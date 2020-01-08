Share:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Iraq on Thursday following an Iranian retaliatory attack on U.S. troops in Iraq, Turkey's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region, Mevlut Cavusoglu, minister of foreign affairs, will pay a visit to Iraq on Jan. 9, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The recent developments in the region, as well as bilateral issues, are expected to be discussed during the visit, the statement added.

Cavusoglu also held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Wednesday, during which they "discussed recent developments in the region and extended condolences" after a Ukrainian passenger jet carrying about 180 people crashed in the morning, diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched missiles at two bases in Iraq that host U.S. troops on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of IRGC's elite Quds Force, by a U.S. airstrike last week.