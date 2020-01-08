The US Geological Survey said that two earthquakes, one of 4.9-magnitude and another of 4.5-magnitude, have hit southern Iran.
Iran was hit by two earthquakes on Wednesday, according to the USGS. One was 4.9-magnitude and registered at 2:20 GMT 10 kilometres from the Iranian city of Borazjan at a depth of around 10 kilometres. The tremors reportedly occurred not far from the Bushehr nuclear power plant.
The second earthquake, 4.5-magnitude, occurred an hour later at 3:19 GMT, with an epicentre located 17 kilometres from Borazjan.
???? Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 has just hit the southeastern region of Borazjan, Iran, 10km from the city at 7:50 am India time, according to the USGS. It is reported to have occurred near a nuclear power plant. Locals report explosion: "It was like a bomb!" https://t.co/E6ScRxAnziJanuary 8, 2020
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near #Iran's #Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The depth and epicenter indicate it was a natural event and unrelated to this evenings events. A similar earthquake struck in late December. USGS report enclosed. https://t.co/rZMHk9S1f6…— Marianne Dunn (@coastalmom11) January 8, 2020