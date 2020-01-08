Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken at the federal as well as provincial level for speedy redress of grievances of expats. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation, headed by its Chairman Zahir Ahmad Maher here at his office. He said that overseas Pakistanis were sending huge amounts of foreign exchange which helped in strengthening the economy of the country. It was a responsibility of the government to pay back the overseas by giving them relief. He said the OPC had performed quite well and achieved tremendous successes as more than 4,500 complaints about retrieval of properties worth Rs 6 billion during the last year were addressed.