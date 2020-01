Share:

QUETTA - A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in tehsil Suni area of Kachhi district on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the suspect fled after committing the crime. On receiving information, Levies personnel reached site of the incident and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital where these were handed over to their heirs after the completion of medico legal formalities. Levies were looking for the suspect till the filing of this report.