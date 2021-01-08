Share:

Peshawar - During the outgoing year 2020, 10,747 police officials were awarded different kinds of punishments while 854 police officials were dismissal from service as a result of inquiries, officials said on Thursday.

This was stated during a video conference chaired by KP Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, according to an official communique.

The statement said those punished included officials from constable up to the DSP rank.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi directed officials to take action against those involved in terrorism, misuse of authority, corruption and smuggling, and also adopt stringent security for protection of minorities and their worship places.

The event reviewed the police’s internal accountability mechanism and declared that the punishment given to the police officials under the system had no parallel.

The IGP was informed that a total of 360 policemen had been deployed to protect 119 worship places of the minorities in the province currently.

Three TTP militants arrested: Meanwhile, three militants demanding extortions through calls were arrested on Thursday.

According to an official of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the militants belonged to the Afghanistan Taliban.

The CTD traced the three during an investigation launched after one Bilal, a resident of Mardan, lodged an FIR after receiving calls from extortionists to pay them Rs2 million. Bilal said that men on calls, from an Afghan number, threatened to kill him if extortion was not paid to them.

Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Khan alias Commander, a resident of Timergara, Lower Dir; Din Muhammad alias Ameer Sahib, a resident of Samarbagh, Lower Dir, and Rizwanullah, hailing from Waziristan and currently inhabiting Hayatabad in Peshawar.

The CTD said the mobile phone and SIM card used in the extortion calls were recovered from the arrestees, who reportedly confessed to the crime.