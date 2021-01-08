Share:

HYDERABAD - All government and private hospitals and laboratories shall completely implement the Environmental Protection Law 2014 for disposal of hospital and laboratories waste according to rules or legal action would be initiated against defaulters contravening the law.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo on Thursday while addressing a meeting regarding implementation on disposal of hospital and laboratories waste according to environmental rules 2014.

The ADC instructed concerned officials for assurance of disposal of waste and implementation of related laws on all government and private hospitals and laboratories, formulated a plan in this regard and submitted the same at the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC). He said that hospitals, medical stores, medical centres and laboratories shall keep colour coded waste boxes while pamphlets be pasted in a simple understandable language for the guidance of the general public.

The ADC directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nawabshah to visit hospitals and medical centres functioning in district Shaheed Benazirabad along with incharge department of environment protection and initiate action against those contravening the laws.

District Incharge Department of Environment Protection, Gul Ameer briefed the meeting in this regard and appealed district administration and health department for cooperation. Addressing the meeting Medical Superintendent (MS) Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that Environment Protection Law 2014 would be implemented in its true spirit.

He said that a new insinuator burning 400 kilogram of hospital waste in one hour would be installed at the hospital within a period of one month, which would help safely burn the hospital waste of PMU Hospital and other hospitals registered with SIPA.

The ADC expressed his anger over the absence of incharges medical centres and owners of hospitals in the meeting. He said that those contravening laws would face legal action.

The meeting was attended by MS PMU Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi, AC Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghari, District Incharge Department of Environment Protection Gul Ameer Sumbal, owners and representatives of government and private hospitals and laboratories.