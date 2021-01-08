Share:

HYDERABAD - Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabraiz Sadiq Marri on Thursday said divisional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre will be establish in Jamshoro in order to ensure implementation upon the orders of government of Sindh. In a meeting, he instructed all concerned officers to finalise all required arrangements prior to the execution of administering of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. He directed the authorities concerned to prepare a list of health workers and employees of the health department and train them for handling the system of vaccination centre. Director General (DG) Health Sindh, District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad, Medical Superintendent (MS) LUMHS Hospital and others have attended the meeting.