ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Thursday said it will complete the assessment of all foreign medical colleges in one month and will try searching a middle way for the Pakistani medical graduates of de-recognised colleges.

This was stated by Vice President (VP) PMC Ali Raza in a media talk held here after the protest of hundreds of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) at the PMC on de-recognising the Kyrgyzstan medical colleges.

VP Ali Raza said that PMC will complete the assessment of colleges in one month and the de-recognised colleges will be reviewed in the committee. He added that the PMC will try to search out a middle way for Pakistani students enrolled in the de-recognised medical colleges.

He said that the derecognised colleges used to present the Bsc degree as MBBS in the market which is not acceptable. “No one will be issued a provisional license for medical practice from these colleges,” he said.

Raza also said that the country from where these graduates are getting medical education itself does not recognise them as doctors so it is difficult to accept their practice in Pakistan.

“Our prime responsibility is anyone with a doctor’s license in Pakistan must be qualified,” he said.

He also stated that no doubt medical graduates suffered a lot as contractors established medical colleges in these countries and imported students there and mostly contractors are supporting the protest against the PMC.

He said that there are more doctors from Kyrgyzstan than patients and graduates themselves admit that they do not understand Russian and other languages being taught there.

He said that the PMC will not make any haste and decisions will be taken as a process. He said that Iran itself does not accept the medical degree, however PMC will recognise Uzbekistan degree because the country itself accepts graduates there as doctors.

“Just giving licenses to doctors in this situation will be damaging for the public,” he said.

Raza said that there is no regulator of the programmes which these derecognised medical colleges are teaching and strict action will be taken on this.

He said that graduates suffered a lot in this but the PMC cannot lie to them anymore. He informed that 8,000 graduates are enrolled in Kyrgyzstan and it is not possible to bring them back.

He also said that students themselves have to make decisions and select the universities and colleges included in the green list.

The VP also said that the PMC has issued the medical tribunal notification as well and Peshawar High Court Justice Qalandar Khan will be its chairman, while names of other members will be announced soon.

He also stated that every case will be heard by the tribunal and license of unqualified doctors will be cancelled. He said that the PMC is investigating fake doctors and mostly foreign degree holder graduates are involved in it.

Meanwhile, FMGs on the second day of protest also gathered outside the PMC and protested against de-recognition of the medical colleges.