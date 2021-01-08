Share:

LAHORE - Bahria Town, which is known for its untiring philanthropic work, is launching a new project that caters to the needs of the gifted.

The ground-breaking ceremony was honored by Cdre(R) Muhammad Ilyas (Vice Chief Executive Bahria Town Limited), who was filled with pride at the event. Dep Chief Executive Bahria Town Sajid Ilyas was also present at the ceremony. This state-of-the-art institution will be built on the vision of enabling a maximum number of children to be inducted in the mainstream schools as soon as they are able to do so.

The main focus will be on the children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Not only will it provide education to the gifted but it will also provide training to the teachers and parents on how to deal with special individuals.

This avant-garde facility will cover an area of 49,402 square feet and it will accommodate up to 400 students. The School will be fully Functional by 2023.