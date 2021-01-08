Share:

The world's most popular cryptocurrency set its previous historical record earlier in the day when it exceeded $39,000.

Bitcoin has set another all-time record by hitting $40,000 for the first time, trading data shows.

​​Earlier in the day, its value was reported at $39,000.

Bitcoin was launched in 2009 – it was the first cryptocurrency to use a decentralised blockchain-based network, which allows secure peer-to-peer transactions.

Bitcoin accounts for at least 70 percent of the global cryptocurrency market.