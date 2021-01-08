Share:

ISLAMABAD - The body of a 16-year-old girl was found near Sangjani Bridge here on Thursday. The girl’s body was found in the area falling in the limits of Police Station (PS) Tarnol. The police have shifted the dead body of girl to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. However, her identity could not be ascertained so far by the investigators. Police told media that a garbage collector boy had alerted the local police about presence of body of a girl on a heap of garbage. Police added the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), forensic experts and other senior police officers visited the place and collected evidences. “The reason behind death of girl was not known as no sign of torture was seen on her body by the doctors who carried out her post-mortem,” said a police officer. He, however, informed a small scratch appeared on hand of girl. He said police had made announcements in mosques in all the areas of Tarnol to find out any relative of deceased or missing report but nobody turned up before investigators so far.“SP Saddar Zone Safraz Virk had tasked their best officers with investigating the case, while teams had been formed to collect intelligence and forensic evidence and carry out profiling and investigations,” he said.