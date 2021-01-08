Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant saplings of rose and other flowers in the city during the current month to enhance beauty of the capital.

The officials said on Thursday that the Authority will setup stalls at D Chowk and main roads to promote green culture. Cycling, walk, and garnish tracks will be constructed on the sides of Rawal Dam. However, no stall or restaurant will be set up at Rawal Dam to maintain its natural beauty. According to the details, the CDA is working hard to provide basic facilities to the citizens, for providing the masses recreational facilities, and to enhance the beauty of the city. Thousands of rose plant saplings are being planted in the parks, green belts, play grounds, alongside the main roads and public places before the spring season. Preparations are underway in this regard, said the officials. Besides this, they said, the CDA will organise an exhibition for promoting culture of the country.

This exhibition will be held at D Chowk under the theme of ‘Heritage of Pakistan.’ Furthermore, two new parks are being established; one in sector F-10 and the other in sector F-11, to provide recreational facilities to the masses.