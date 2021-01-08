Share:

The scene at the US Capitol in Washington DC resembled more a site of a parliament overtaken by civil war rather than a semblance of democracy on Wednesday. Hundreds of US President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the meeting place of the US Congress in an unprecedented attempt to overturn his election defeat, leading to a confrontation with the police in the hallways, smashing windows and infrastructure, ultimately leading to one death and several injured.

The attack was eventually controlled-after more than three hours of struggle, the Police declared the building secure, and both houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s Electoral College win but under heavy guard. However, the eventual control of the invasion should not take away from just how serious this event was—it was an assault on US democracy the likes of which were not seen in the last 200 years. The invasion has shocked Republicans and Democrats alike—it had been thought inconceivable that the strife between the two factions of the country would boil over to a riot onto the US Capitol.

There is a lesson for all countries here. Taking advantage of and furthering cultural clashes might seem politically beneficial in the short-term—but those can have a butterfly effect, leaving behind division that could take centuries to undo. Fanning the flames of bigotry towards segments of a country’s own population may win votes for the meantime, but the impact it can have on the country’s political stability and institutions can be highly dangerous and volatile. Improving relations between political divides and believing in unity and civility, despite differences, is vital for a country’s preservation. The government and the opposition in Pakistan should take note—while it may be tempting to see the US situation as irrelevant, it should serve as a reminder to us what extreme rhetoric can culminate into.