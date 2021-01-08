Share:

On Friday, China said that it will work with Pakistan and other neighboring countries to make greater contribution in building a regional community with shared future for health.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry s Spokesperson Hua Chunying during her regular briefing in Beijing, while responding to a question about China s recently held meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The spokesperson said China, Pakistan Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh held the first meeting on anti-epidemic cooperation and poverty reduction cooperation on Wednesday last.

It was a follow up of the China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal Foreign Ministers meeting in last July, she added.