ISLAMABAD - Marvel recently confirmed Guardians of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt will reprise his role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the next installment of the Thor series.And earlier this week, the American actor, 41, was chatting to actor Tom Holland on Instagram live when he let slip that he would soon be heading Down Under to film his scenes.’I’ve got Guardians coming. And I’ve got Thor. I’ll be in Thor in Australia, so I’ll be traveling to Australia in about a week,’ he said.’I’m excited to go a country that took the lock down very serious and eradicated the disease and now they’re fully up and back to normal,’ he said of his upcoming trip.’That’ll be so good there and to go to like a restaurant,’ he continued.A surprised Tom, 24, responded: ‘Wait a minute, did you just say you’re going to be in Thor? That’s so crazy.’’

Yeah... am I not supposed to say that?’ Chris replied, to which Tom said: ‘I feel like no one knew that bro.’ Chris then attempted to reassure himself by saying: ‘No they knew that I think, they knew that... If they didn’t know now.’