ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for taking extra care of environmental protection during urban development and construction and all possible efforts should be made to protect and enhance green areas.

Chairing weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction, and Development in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the construction sector is playing a pivotal role in strengthening country’s economy and in creating job opportunities. He expressed the hope that provincial governments will take maximum advantage of extension in incentives in the construction sector.

Chairman Capital Development Authority briefed the meeting regarding the construction work in Sector E-11 of Islamabad. The meeting was informed that separate rules have been framed for the projects in this sector and the pending projects will be completed soon. It was informed that in all new constructions special care will be taken for proper distance for parking and passage. The meeting was also briefed about the New Blue Area project.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed about the master plan of 11 major cities of the province. It was informed that master planning is underway for eight locations in the tribal districts. It was told that 242 billion rupees have been allocated for urban development projects in the current financial year, out of which 61 billion rupees have been spent till last month.

The Chief Secretary Sindh apprised about the progress of the construction projects in his province on which the Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction.

‘RUD project’

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to complete all the targets set for Ravi Urban Development (RUD) project within the stipulated time frame and no leniency should be shown while fulfilling legal requirements of environment protection.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the RUD project in Islamabad on Thursday. A detailed discussion was held on the approval of measures for environmental protection regarding the RUD.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on the project.