Following the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) supplementary reference, an accountability court in Lahore has on Friday indicted former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahad Cheema in the assets beyond means case.

AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry indicted Ahad Cheema while the accused rejected the anti-corruption watchdog’s allegations and pleaded innocent. The court summoned witnesses for testimonies.

The hearing was adjourned till January 13.