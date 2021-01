Share:

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has sentenced three persons Abdul Waheed, Rana Noman and Nasir Ahmed to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media.

On Friday, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan read the reserved verdict. The court awarded ten-year jail term to another suspect, Professor Anwar, along with fine of one hundred thousand rupees.

Moreover, the anti-terrorism court issued permanent arrest warrants for four proclaimed offenders.