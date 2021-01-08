Share:

LAHORE - Daniyal-ur-Rehman grabbed the amateur title in the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, which commenced at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club on Thursday.

Daniyal, son of PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman, won the amateur title with 361 points while Amina Roshi secured second position with 321 points and Alina bagged third slot with 319 points. In the deaf event, Qasim Asad clinched first position with 347 points while Azam Khan and Ghazanfer Iqbal finished second and third positions with 284 points and 281 points, respectively.

In the women event, Alina won the title with 320 points while Amna secured second position with 318 points and Noor bagged third with 270 points. A total of 137 players from across the country are featuring in the event, which will conclude on January 10. A total of Rs 1 million cash award will be distributed among the players along with trophies and certificates.

IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the event. “There is a dire need to revive sports culture in the entire country. The presence of players from all the provinces in the championship will improve the skills of players. “Pakistan will host the upcoming South Asian Games and all stakeholders (provinces, sports federations, POA) will be on the same page to make this event a big success and making the country proud,” she said.

On the idea of establishing a sports city, the minister said she would present the idea to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The foundation of strong Pakistan should be laid by promoting merit culture,” she said. Senator Mirza Afridi, Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Arshad Mahmood and PTBF President Ijaz-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.