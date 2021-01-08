Share:

BADIN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah visited thalassaemia care centre Badin on Thursday. The DC was apprised about the centre by the Incharge, Dr Haroon Memon and Dr Almas Irfan Junejo. While briefing, the DC was apprised that not only from Badin but patients of other districts including Thatta, Sujjawal, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas were also treated in the centre. They apprised that more than 550 children were infused blood fortnightly free of cost. The DC was briefed that modern machines were available in the Munnu Bhai Thalassaemia centre. On this occasion Deputy Commissioner (DC) Badin Syed Aijaz Ali Shah lauded the efforts of incharge of the centre. Syed Aijaz Ali Shah assured that district management would facilitate the centre with needed machines. DC Badin emphasised parents for thalassaemia test before wedding of the couple to prevent the disease. On this occasion, ADC-I, Ghulam Abbas Memon, Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot and others were also present.