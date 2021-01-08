Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq has said, on Friday that no one is listening to the deprived families of the miners, who were shot dead on Sunday, in Machh area of Kachhi district.

Addressing to a rally, the JI chief said that Islamabad is the ‘graveyard’ of ‘apathetic’ leaders. Imran Khan is not eligible of holding office of prime minister, he said.

Siraj-ul-Haq further said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be considered as ‘murderers’ till the arrest of actual culprit.