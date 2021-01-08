Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed roadmap for scaling up of Sehat Sahulat Card to general population and provide universal health coverage to entire population in a meeting at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Present in the meeting were Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Iqbal Hussain, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Omar Farooq, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Arif Tajammul, Dr Ameer, Abdul Haq Bhatti, Khurram Lodhi from Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company, representatives of State Life and Medical Superintendants of private and public sector hospitals.

The Health Minister reviewed progress on achievement of the Universal Health Coverage targets, expansion to entire population in 36 districts and improvement in services delivery.

She said, “The purpose of the Sehat Sahult Program is to provide every citizens best possible health services.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to provide health insurance to every citizen.

By December 2021, Universal Health Coverage shall be provided to entire population of Punjab.

Roadmap has been devised to provide Sehat Sahulat Cards to 22 million families of Punjab. In order to facilitate card holders, private hospitals are also being empanelled along with public sector hospitals.

The Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company has been directed to visit the public and private sector institutions of the province and submit a detailed report.

This project requires participation and contribution from the entire society.

The Universal Health Coverage shall resolve a number of health issues in Punjab. We have discussed administrative bottleneck and have also taken suggestions from the private stakeholders.”