LAHORE - Collector Customs Enforcement & Compliance Basit Maqsood on Thursday said that officials would not conduct raids on godowns during night time.

Talking to business community at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that consignments of those importers having all legal documents would not be confiscated.

The Collector Customs said that smuggling was causing huge loss to the national exchequer and the legal importers. Therefore, drive against smuggling was need of the hour. He said that anti-smuggling drive by the Customs Department would be beneficial for the legal importers and national economy.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Customs Department and the business community have to work in close coordination with each other. Business community should feel comfortable while dealing with Customs officials.

He said that importers were facing various problems while transporting imported goods from the ports to their warehouses. He demanded that consignments once cleared by Customs authorities should not be checked time and again while transporting to upcountry regions. He said that unnecessary delays in clearance of goods on part should be minimized to save businesses from incurring financial losses. He said that the government should employ all the resources to control smuggling at the borders. The staff of Frontier Corps should be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment so that better vigilance can be ensured.

“We oppose the raids of Customs officials at godowns and confiscation of goods/consignments. It is causing harassment among the business community. We propose that businessmen should be given at least three days to provide the necessary documents to prove that all the formalities have been completed”, he added.