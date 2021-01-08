Share:

LAHORE - Faisalabad division’s men and women archery teams dominated the 30m Archery Team event on the second day of 1ts Quaid-e-Azam Open Inter-Division Sports Championship here at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

In the women team archery event, Faisalabad archers demonstrated wonderful performance scoring 776 points ahead of Lahore team who accumulated 725 points. Multan remained third with 569. In the men’s team event, Faisalabad grabbed 945 points to claim top spot, Gujranwala secured 913 and Sargodha finished third with 868 points.

In the men’s tennis event, Lahore and Multan confirmed their place in the final match after defeating their respective opponents. Lahore defeated Gujranwala by 2-0 in the first semifinal while in the second semifinal Multan emerged winners by 2-1 against Faisalabad.

In the badminton men’s team event semifinal, Rawalpindi outpaced Faisalabad by 3-1. In the team event women first semifinal, Gujranwala trounced Faisalabad by 3-2 while Bahawalpur suffered 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lahore in the second semifinal.

In the cycling event men’s 4km individual pursuit, Faisalabad’s Masood got first position followed by Lahore’s Shareef and Aqib Shah. In women’s 3km individual pursuit event, Faisalabad’s Iqra remained triumphant while Lahore’s Amna finished runners-up followed by Areej of Sargodha.

In athletics, the title of men’s 200m went to Sahiwal division. Sargodha clinched second position followed by Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan. Faisalabad’s women exhibited excellent performance and emerged triumphant in the 200m race. The second and third positions were taken by Lahore and Sahiwal respectively followed by DG Khan, Multan and Gujranwala.