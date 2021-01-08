Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned on Friday as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly before the Senate election.

According to the sources the matter has informed that Firdous Shamim Naqvi has directed his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI leader said he has been associated with the party for 24 years and it was the second time that his resignation was considered.

It has further been learnt that Haleem Adil Sheikh is likely to replace Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly. The fact must not be PTI had earlier asked Naqvi to resign on September 30, 2020.