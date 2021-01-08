Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday met African envoys based in Islamabad to review Pakistan’s engagement with Africa, identify impediments to fulfilling its true potential and chart a way forward. Held under the government’s “Engage Africa” initiative, the meeting was attended by Envoys from Algeria, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia, said a foreign ministry statement. Recalling the long history of close friendly relations with Africa, the Foreign Minister noted that Pakistan had supported African struggle of freedom from the yoke of colonialism and remained a trustworthy partner in the maintenance of peace and security with the Continent. Qureshi underlined that as part of “Engage Africa” Initiative, Pakistan was significantly enhancing its diplomatic footprint and economic engagement in Africa. The success of the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference, held in January 2020 in Nairobi, highlighted the untapped potential of bilateral trade and investment ties, and underscored the mutual desire to take them to a higher level. The Foreign Minister observed that Pakistan had recorded a 7% growth in trade with Africa over the last year, despite the COVID-19 related social and economic challenges.