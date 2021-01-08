Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,300 per tola and was sold at Rs115,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs116,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Providing market details, it said the price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1115 and was traded at Rs98,851 against Rs99,966 while ten-gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs90,614 per tola. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1,400 and Rs1,200.27, respectively. The gold price in the international market decreased by $39 and was recorded at $1916 against $1955, the association added.