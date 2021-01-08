Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a joint crackdown against land grabbers, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas with police assistance retrieved land worth Rs3 billion from illegal occupants, the owners of private housing societies, informed sources on Thursday. The land grabbers (owners of Al Haram City and Gulshan-e-Kashmir Housing Society) had occupied 1,350 kanal land of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) since the last three decades in Moza Kohlian Perh, they said. The land was being used by the land grabbers for commercial use, sources said adding that the police also detained four persons including Sheikh Saroosh Adil (son of Sheikh Iftikhar Adil, the owner of Al Haram City) on charges of showing resistance to AC Saddar and his team.

Sheikh Saroosh Adil and his accomplices were locked up in police station and later on released over tendering written apology.

According to sources, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq has tasked AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas to free the government owned land from clutches of land mafia. Following the directions of DC, AC Saddar along with Naib Tehsildar Javed Iqbal, PCBL team members Navid Akhter, Waris Khan and police visited the area and retrieved the government land. On the occasion, Sheikh Saroof Adil along with his accomplices showed resistance to AC Saddar on which he and his men were arrested by police.

DC Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq approached the efforts of AC Saddar Mehar Ghulam Abbas and his team.