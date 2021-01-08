Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday met with the participants of the sit-in outside the Governor’s House to express solidarity with members of Hazara community over the Machh tragedy. Governor Punjab also announced to go to Quetta to offer condolences to the affected families on behalf of the people of Punjab. He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Political Secretary to Governor, Mian Kashif Iqbal and Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Waseem Ramay.

Addressing the protestors, the Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also go to Quetta soon to offer condolences to the Hazara community. He further said that he strongly condemned the terrorist incident and 22 crore Pakistanis also stood with Hazara community in their grief. Governor Punjab said that terrorists were the enemies of peace and humanity and the whole nation stood united with Pak Army against them.

The nefarious designs of terrorists will be thwarted, he added. He said that not only the terrorists but their facilitators will also be eliminated. Governor Punjab while appreciating Hazara community said that he saluted them as despite the incidents of terrorisms they were playing their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Governor Punjab also lauded the role of religious scholars in interfaith harmony and peace.

Also, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shehbaz Gill called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Thursday. They discussed various issues including political and government affairs. Talking to Shehbaz Gill, the Governor said that the months of January, February and March will continue to come but PTI will remain in power till 2023. The PDM should wait for the 2023 general elections, he added. Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not make any compromise on transparent and impartial accountability. “The solution to the problems is dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins. In any case, the government will fulfill its responsibility to uphold the rule of law and the constitution”, he maintained.

He further said that the people stood with the government’s narrative of the country’s progress and development and not with Opposition.

Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign nor will there be elections before 2023. The agenda of the PDM is not to protect only the self-interests., he said, adding that the government will not be intimidated by the opposition’s rallies.