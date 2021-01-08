Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that the government is working hard for the promotion of the IT industry.

He made these remarks while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Fazal Software Technology Park at I-9 Industrial Area, Islamabad. He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has the vision to promote IT Industry and in this connection Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom and Pakistan Software Export Board are focusing on the promotion of this sector. He said that a new Industrial Park is being established at Chak Shahzad, Islamabad. He said that the Government is also working on the payment gateways to resolve the payment issues of the IT industry. He proposed that a forum should be created for ease of doing business including PASHA and other relevant organisations.

ICCI President Mian Shaukat Masud said that IT is an emerging field in the country and thanked the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom and Pakistan Software Export Board for supporting this initiative. He said that the Government should ensure consistency of policies and more incentives should be given to the IT Industry for its growth and more exports. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Sardar Yasir Ilyas khan congratulated for setting up Fazal Software Technology Park and said that the Government should make more efforts for the promotion of IT Industry. He said that Pakistan has great potential for IT exports which can be enhanced through policy support and reforms. He said that India has 100 times more exports of IT products than Pakistan and even Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan in IT exports. He emphasised that the Government should give priority to the IT sector for its sustainable growth and to earn foreign exchange. He said that the Government should address the payment receipt issues as many Pakistani IT companies have set up their offices abroad and are receiving payments in overseas offices. He said that the State Bank of Pakistan should resolve payment issues by creating ease of doing business and streamlining procedures and processes for receiving and sending funds globally. He also added that embedding of payment portal and gateways such as PayPal are a necessity for promoting digitisation and e-commerce in Pakistan.

He said that the Government should develop special IT economic zones and give long term benefits to promote the IT Industry. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan announced that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry shall organize an IT exhibition in the coming weeks to promote software companies by taking PASHA on board. He said that Chamber will help the IT companies by taking up their issues with the relevant Ministries. He said that the Government must listen to the problems of the businessmen and involve the business community in the policy formation process as there is a gap between the Public and Private Sector. Pakistan Software Export Board Managing Director Osman Nasir appreciated the vision of Fazal Industry for developing Fazal Software Technology Park and turning it into a high yield industry. He said that the Government is determined to set up technology Parks across the country which will enable natural growth of the IT Industry.

Pakistan Software House Association Chairman Mr Barqan Saeed said that Pakistan needs to enhance its exports and IT Industry can play a good role in it. He said that it can also help in bringing foreign investment in the country and creating more employment.