Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Thursday through video link (ZOOM) attended a meeting regarding olive plantations drive under 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Project (10-BTTP).

Addressing the meeting, the Governor informed the participants about the huge potential of qualitative production of olive in the province. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa agriculture and forest departments were all set for the project and ready for olive plantation in the province.

The Governor Shah Farman told the meeting that KP province was very suitable for olive production as huge area of land was lying barren and could be utilized for olive plantation instead of other trees. He said that through cooperative farming the youth was being engaged in olive cultivation for financial gains. He urged the federal government departments to play their pivotal role in promotion of olive plantation and cultivation.

The Governor said that Pakistan was already producing international standard olive and several countries including Saudi Arabia were keen to invest in this sector. “It will generate job opportunities at local level besides increasing export of olive,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by KP Minister for Forest Ishtiaq Ormar, representatives of food security, environmental protection, planning committee and other federal and provincial departments.