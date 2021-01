Share:

LAHORE - The entire team of Premier Super League (PSL) including CEO Faheem Mukhtar Butt, PCB referee Kamran Ch, Coordinator Jamil Khan, Amir Hamza and others have expressed their grief over the demise of Jazz team opening batsman Syed Haider Mehdi Zaidi. “In this hour of grief, the PSL family extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prays that may Allah Almighty empower all the family members of the deceased to bear this trauma and grant him a high position in paradise.”