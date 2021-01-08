Share:

Islamabad - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a licence to K-Electric’s for construction and operation of gas pipeline for the supply of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the upcoming 900 MW BQPS-III power plant and supplementing fuel requirement of the power plants located at its Bin Qasim Power Complex.

OGRA grants a Licence to K-Electric Limited to undertake regulated activity related to construction and operation of 14-inch diameter x 2.4-kilometre Natural Gas Pipeline along with ancillary/connected facilities for purpose of transmission of Natural Gas/RLNG from Tie-in Point, SSGC Custody Transfer Station located at Bin Qasim to KE Bin Qasim Power Complex.

Heads of Agreement with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for the supply of 150mmcfd of gas for BQPS-III has already been signed, after which negotiations on the Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) have reached to the advance stage and any potential hurdles need to be resolved as per past commitments by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE). The pipeline to be constructed at the cost of $ 4 million will have the capacity to carry 250 MMSCFD gas.

During Ogra’s hearing, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited opposed the KE plea saying that the company is a major defaulter of SSGCL. The total receivable amount as of 30 September 2020 is Rs115,913 million (included Rs86,261 million LPS from July 2012 to July 2020). If KEL is allowed to lay down and operate this pipeline then it is most likely that they would never pay off the outstanding balance towards SSGCL as they would no longer require SSGCL’s supplies.

KEL does not have the required capabilities/expertise to lay/construct and operate the high-pressure Transmission Pipeline. SSGCL assumes that OGRA will ensure that construction/operation of this pipeline will not interrupt/hinder SSGCL’s installations and operations of the system.

It was further informed that SNGPL vide its letter dated 13-04-2020 addressed to DG (Gas) stated that they would be requiring 600 MMSCFD gas from PGPC terminal owing to Peak RLNG demand by various sectors in different seasons in line with the Socio-Economic Agenda of the Government. They also suggested that M/s PLL may enter into RLNG supply arrangement with KEL only As and When Available Basis.

SSGCL further contended that in case KEL is allowed to construct and operate the gas pipeline, it would result in a huge financial loss to SSGCL. it must be noted that KEL requires the volume of 150 MMscfd RLNG for their BQPS-IIl Plant, however their application for grant of a licence, 14° dia pipeline has been proposed in their design to cater the flow of 250 MMscfd for their current and future requirement.

In the end, SSGCL concluded that they are of the firm opinion that unless and until the matter of payment of outstanding dues and Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) accrued thereon is not settled and the on-going litigation by KEL is not withdrawn voluntarily by KEL and the relevant Gas Sales Agreements {indigenous Gas & RLNG) are not signed, the objections/reservations of SSGCL on the subject matter will remain in the field. Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had however supported the instant project and as per directions of the Cabinet Committee of Energy (CCOE) they have entered into an agreement with KEL for sale, the supply of RLNG and it is not the unutilized access capacity rather this contract is for a new supply of RLNG. PLL thought that the problem between SSGCL and KEL will be settled down by signing of Interconnection Agreement between both the parties.

KEL, while responding to SSGCL’s interventions related to outstanding gas bills and safety and operational concerns of the proposed transmission line, KEL representatives clarified that outstanding gas bill/ arrears mainly pertain to LPS, and the same is under litigation before Sindh High Court. Moreover, SSGCL was part of the discussions/meetings held in the Ministry of Energy (MoE) on the instant issue. Further, both the issues i.e., proposed transmission line and arrears are important and are being dealt with in parallel. KEL has the experience of operating gas pipeline, which are feeding natural gas to its power plants. The proposed transmission line will be monitored with due vigilance under applicable standards, besides ESD Valves will also be provided on the proposed line. Moreover, flow control valves will the provided in this project, which will minimize the operational issues (if any) on SSGCL’s system.

PLL representative clarified on a question raised by ED (LNG) that title of PLTL extends up to starting point of SSGC’s CTS and secondly underutilized Terminal Capacity is being offered to KEL. K-Electric had submitted an application for the same on 18 May 2020, to ensure the pipeline would be built in time for the commissioning of the first unit of BQPS-III. The EPC contractor and the Owner Engineer for this pipeline project are already on-board, the detail design is already completed and the pipeline material has already been procured. Now, with the issuance of Licence by OGRA, K-Electric has immediately started construction of the pipeline for its timely availability for commissioning of 900 MW power plant.

The addition of the 900 MW RLNG Power Plant along with proposed decommissioning of older and less efficient units will ultimately increase the power utility’s generation capacity and lead to improved service delivery.

Work on the BQPS-III power plant is proceeding on a fast-track basis. Gas turbines and steam generators have arrived and are waiting to be installed so that the first unit of 450 MW can be brought online by summer of 2021, and the second unit by end of 2021.