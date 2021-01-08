Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided in principle to assign the task of free medical treatment of deserving people through Zakat fund to the Health Department, further deciding that funds being provided to Zakat Department for the purpose would be absorbed into Dowry Fund setup for the financial assistance of deserving unmarried girls for their marriage expanses. He directed the concerned departments to sit together and come up with a final plan for the purpose.

Presiding over a meeting of Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare Department at Chief Minister Secretariat, Mahmood Khan also directed the Zakat Department to enhance the financial assistance being provided under Dowry Fund from Rs30,000 to at least Rs1,00,000 further directing the Health Department to establish separate fund for the medication of deserving people or to cover the free treatment of such people under Sehat Card Scheme.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zaib, Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmad and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department for necessary measures to devise a transparent mechanism based on information technology on the pattern of Ehsas Programme for identification of deserving people for Zakat Funds as well as for the distribution of Zakat Funds amongst the deserving people so that human intervention and political interference could be minimised to the possible level and cent percent transparency in the entire process could be ensured.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on various reforms initiatives being introduced to streamline the affairs of the department and told that implementation of Zakat Management Information System (ZMIS) had been started to ensure services delivery in efficient and transparent manners. Under the initiatives a database would be established for all the orphans, special person, widows and homeless people.

The meeting was informed that Zakat Hospital Management Information System (ZHMIS) had also been prepared for the proper record of health-related facilities and would be implemented very soon. The forum was apprised that under the Zakat Orphan Management Information System (ZOMIS), data of around 35000 orphans had been collected so far and would soon be presented for the approval of Zakat and Ushr Council.

The Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to have close coordination with the relevant welfare organisations to collect data of all the orphans across the province. The meeting was further informed that a Mobile App had been prepared for public awareness which would be available on Google Play Store after its formal inauguration. Besides, measures were being taken for the revamping and reconstructing of the department to enhance its working capacity and streamline its business.

The forum was told that identification of people deserving for Guzara Allowance was being carried out through Zakat Management Information System whereas the stipend being provided under Guzara Allowance had been increased from Rs1000 per month to Rs2000 per month. Similarly, monthly stipend being provided to the deserving students of Deeni Madaris and Government Schools had also been increased from Rs2000 per month to Rs3000 per month.