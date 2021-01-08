Share:

LAHORE - IThe Lahore Police arrested 8,384 alleged drugs-traffickers and registered 8,100 FIRs [first information reports] during the year 2020.

The police also recovered more than 2,828-kg charas, 117.605-kg heroin, 5.44-kg Ice, 187.605-kg opium and 90,918-litre liquor from them.

The City Division Police arrested 1,712, Cantt Division 1,698, Civil Lines Division 968, Sadar Division 1,514, Iqbal Town Division 947 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 1,545 drug-peddlers during their crackdown.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police continued its crackdown on drug-peddlers near the educational institutions in the city, and arrested 179 accused and registered 174 FIRs during the last Year. The police recovered more than 104.884-kg charas, 2.770-kg heroin, 442-gram Ice, more than 7-kg opium and 1,171 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.