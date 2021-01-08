Share:

The provincial government of Sindh has taken a citizen-friendly decision by enacting the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill 2020. Now, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will be the competent authority to issue the administration letters (for immovable properties) and succession certificates (for moveable property). It is a great initiative and relief to the people of the province.

The implementation of the said law will save an ordinary person his time, energy and money. Previously, a legal heir of the deceased was supposed to obtain such documents from a civil court. The former model was indeed archaic and was a nuisance for the descendants of the dead. The legal heirs of a deceased individual will no longer suffer from the ordeal of the lengthy court process.

Centralisation of documents process is very important; it makes navigating the red tape around inheritance a little easier. NADRA already has family tree data; hence, this is the most natural role for its services as well. The matter will go to court only where a legal dispute arises. Otherwise, NADRA will be the competent authority to issue the documents.

Other provinces also need to look into the law. Undoubtedly, the piece of legislation that the federal government enacted last year is a progressive one. It aims to help ordinary folks by saving them from visiting courts. Citizens should not have to wait for years to complete the documentary process for succession, which is open to fraud, bribery and allows for unfair practices to take root.

Moreover, the law in the discussion has another benefit as well. If all the provinces decide to enact the 2020 bill, it will be a great relief to the courts. Civil judges will also feel some comfort. The courts in the country are already overburdened. There are millions of pending cases before the courts all over the country. Thus, greater common good demands from the rest of the provinces to enact this law.