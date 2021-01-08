Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday demanded constitution of a judicial commission to investigate Machh tragedy wherein 13 miners belonging to Shia Hazara community were slaughtered after abduction. The former interior minister said that responsibility of failure of administration and local mine management to provide security to the miners should be fixed. He questioned why the local security could not stop so many victims of one sect being abducted from the residential area of mines. “What is the security SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for mine workers,” he asked.