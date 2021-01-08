Share:

A consumer protection court on Friday gave a last chance to a meat company that had allegedly not delivered sacrificial meat to one of its customers after receiving payment from him, during last year’s Eidul Azha.

In addition to this, the court directed the private company to submit its reply to a petition filed by one of their former clients, who is seeking a Rs100,000 fine on the company over its failure to deliver the meat.

The petitioner informed the court stating in the plea that he had booked an animal for sacrifice online due to the dangers associated with buying an animal from cattle markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. The petition states that the man had paid Rs43,500 for the sacrifice through his bank account.

Moreover, the citizen conveyed before the court that the company had ascertained him of providing the meat on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha. He added that his family kept waiting for the meat to arrive but it never did.

“The meat company committed a fraud with us and has not even given us a satisfactory answer,” said the petitioner. It pleaded the court to charge a fine on the company and take legal action against the service renderer.