KARACHI - Met office recorded minimum temperature at 09°Celsius on Thursday morning in Karachi predicting cold and dry weather in city.

According to the met office, severe cold continues in northern parts of the country. The maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 26º Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted that the ongoing cold spell in the city will likely to last some more days.

Northerly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 12-kilometre per hour, adding that cold winds will bring the temperature further down. Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir, the PMD said in its weather report.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, whereas severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.

In last 24 hours Rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over hills reported in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Kashmir and Punjab.

Dense fog is likely in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.